Additive Engineering Solutions installs Caracol Heron AM system as strategic partnership is agreed

Caracol has entered a strategic partnership with Additive Engineering Solutions (AES) to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing within the aerospace & defence sector.

The collaboration will see AES install a Heron AM platform, which, when combined with the company's in-depth understanding of the aerospace and defence sectors, will help AES to produce composite tooling and full-scale engineering mockups.

AES often provides tooling and mockups for original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers in the aerospace and defence industries, with the company considered a trusted provider of parts thanks to its AS9100 Quality Management System certification and compliance with NIST Cybersecurity standards.

Caracol's Heron AM platform has been identified as a technology that can enhance the services AES provides to aerospace and defence, the machine provider also boasting an AS9100-certified production facility in Europe. Together, the two companies will work to 'boost innovation' in aerospace and defence applications.

“We are very happy for this strategic partnership with AES. Their know-how and experience in developing cutting-edge applications for the Aerospace & Defense industry, perfectly matches Caracol’s DNA in developing application-driven integrated turnkey HW/SW technological platforms,” said Francesco De Stefano, CEO and Co-founder of Caracol. “Together, we can really push the boundaries of Large Format AM in highly regulated industries for both polymers and metal applications.”

“We’re excited to partner with Caracol as A&D application development is at the core of what AES does on a daily basis,” added Austin Schmidt, President & Co-Founder of AES. “Aside from expanding our reach in this industry, Caracol’s offering of both turnkey polymer and metallic robotic platforms is of interest to AES as we continue to evolve in the LFAM market.”