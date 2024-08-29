Aectual's 3D printing technology used to produce façade for BOSS store

× Expand Aectual

Aectual’s advanced 3D printing technology has been used to produce a façade for a recently renovated BOSS store in Istanbul.

The façade was developed in collaboration with Ippolito Fleitz Group and uses 3D printed waste materials to ‘create an innovative and circular storefront.’

Inspired by textile weaving, the façade has been designed to ‘translate the delicate wefts and warps found in BOSS garments’ into a 3D printed architectural structure. It is said to cover 73 square-metres, is composed of 136 uniquely printed pieces that interlock, and helps to provide temperature regulation through shading.

The project came about after the Ippolito Fleitz Group approached Aectual with the idea of crafting an open, graphic skin for the building, which would act as a large sunshade that covers nearly the entire storefront. A custom pattern was then designed by Ippolito Fleitz Group, inspired by intricate textile designs, with several 3D printed mock-ups produced by Aectual to ensure the final panels met all design specifications.

After the printed panels have served their purpose on the front of the BOSS store in Istanbul they will be returned to Aectual, before being shredded and reprinted into new products. Aectual also used recycled post-industrial polypropylene to additively manufacture the panels.

Earlier this year, Aectual and Lenovo unveiled 3D printed furniture items that were manufactured from waste electronics, such as laptops and server components.