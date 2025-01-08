Agile Manufacturing installs ninth large-format 3D Systems SLA machine

Expand 3D Systems

Canadian additive manufacturing service provider Agile Manufacturing has installed its ninth large format 3D Systems Stereolithography (SLA) 3D printing system.

The 3D Systems ProX 800 represents the 45th 3D printing platform to be run by Agile, with the nine SLA machines from 3D Systems being supplemented by a fleet of Digital Light Projection, MultiJet Printing, Fused Deposition Modelling, Liquid Deposition Silicon, and Selective Laser Sintering machines. More than half of these 45 machines are said to be 3D Systems products.

3D Systems' ProX 800 machine is said to deliver high precision, high resolution and high throughput, with a build volume of 650 x 750 x 550 mm. The machine is able to cater for prototype, end-use and rapid tooling parts, with 3D Systems listing fixtures, injection moulds and medical models among the suitable applications.

Agile's new ProX 800 machine will run 3D Systems' Accura Xtreme White 200 material, supplementing the company's low-to-mid volume end-use part production offering. As the largest additive manufacturing service provider in Canada, Agile also runs a range of other Accura SLA materials, as well as soft durometer and flame retardant Figure 4 materials, a breadth of VisiJet wx materials, and DuraForm nylon materials.

The company not only leverages these 45 3D printing systems to serve customers in a range of industries, it is also a 3D Systems reseller. Among the vertical markets Agile Manufacturing serves are healthcare and motorsport.