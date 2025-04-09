Airtech Advanced Materials bolsters additive manufacturing portfolio with integration of Kimya materials

Expand Airtech Advanced Materials Group

Airtech Advanced Materials Group has integrated Kimya's high-performance filament portfolio into its range of pellets and filaments for additive manufacturing.

The strategic acquisition of Kimya's offering comes months after the company withdrew from the 3D printing market.

Airtech, who made the announcement at RAPID + TCT, will now expand its offering for large-format additive manufacturing and high-performance thermoplastic applications with Kimya's technical filament materials, development and production capabilities, validation equipment, and intellectual property.

The Kimya offering will be provided alongside Airtech’s flagship Dahltram pellet and filament resins, with production of Kimya's high-quality filaments will soon commence at Airtech Europe headquarters in Luxembourg, EU. TCT understands Airtech will initially focus on providing support to existing users of Kimya products, before making Kimya materials available to new users.

“Airtech is excited to bring Kimya filaments to the global market and build on the great foundation of quality and technical support they had established,” said Gregory Haye, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Airtech Advanced Materials Group. “We found Kimya’s portfolio to be highly aligned with our technical and customer-focused approach at Airtech to develop, sell, and support our family of high-performance resins. These materials are very complementary to our existing offerings, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds as we work to scale Kimya filaments to global markets and launch new and exciting formulations.”

Airtech is exhibiting at RAPID + TCT from booth #3131.