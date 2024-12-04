Airtech qualifies Dahltram Resins for KraussMaffei’s large-format 3D printers

Expand Airtech

Airtech Advanced Materials Group has announced its Dahltram Resins have been qualified for use on KraussMaffei’s powerPrint large-format 3D printers.

The materials are said to have undergone extensive mechanical and thermal testing for compatibility with KraussMaffei’s polymer extrusion-based additive manufacturing systems, which the companies jointly believe will help ‘support growth in strategic markets throughout the world.’

“We are excited to collaborate with KraussMaffei to bring our Dahltram Resins to their powerPrint platform globally,” said Gregory Haye, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Airtech Advanced Materials Group. “Their unique solution of high throughput extruder combined with a controlled, heated environment presented by KraussMaffei will offer users the ability to achieve highly accurate and uniform prints with both low and high temperature resins like no other system on the market.”

Emphasising the growing interest in large-format AM capabilities, earlier this year Airtech also announced a partnership with Ascent Aerospace for the supply of 3D printed tooling, which the company said would similarly provide 'imperative' materials expertise to challenging, large-format, polymer-composite, additive manufacturing tooling applications.

“With Airtech, we have found a valuable partner who truly understands how their materials are utilised by end users,” Rolf Mack, Vice President Additive Manufacturing at KraussMaffei added. “Their end-to-end approach ensures a thoroughly tested material solution for our powerPrint system, offering not only excellent print and end-part quality but also deep insights into material applications.”

The injection moulding and polymer processing leader moved into the 3D printing industry in 2022 with the launch of two polymer printers. Speaking on an episode of TCT’s Additive Insight podcast back in June, Mack said, "We see the demand, and our ambition is unwavering. We aim to become the most reliable and commercially viable solution for large- scale additive manufacturing, driving the mass adoption of this technology."