Align Technology launches iTero Design Suite to provide 3D printing solutions to dental professionals

Align Technology has introduced its iTero Design Suite which is said to provide doctors with 'an intuitive way' to facilitate designs for 3D printable models, bit splits and restorations in-practice.

The company says this latest software offering has been designed to help doctors boost practice efficiency, elevating patient experience by reducing time to treatment.

iTero Design Suite has been made available through an early access program, with doctors using Align iTero scanners able to submit their interest via their scanner or the MyiTero portal. The software is expected to be available later this year in selected markets.

“I'm excited to be working with the iTero Design Suite. I was looking for an in-practice design software that my team and I could use. The workflow is fast and efficient. We can easily design restorations, hard splints, models, and mockups to show patients the possibilities of cosmetic dentistry,” said Dr. Steven Glassman, a cosmetic dentist based in New York City who participated in the limited market release.

“We have seen growing interest in 3D printing technology from our customers, and bringing the iTero™ Design Suite to market reflects our commitment to offering our customers the digital transformation solutions they need to enhance practice efficiency and patient experiences through powerful technology,” said Karim Boussebaa, Align Technology Executive Vice President and Managing Director, iTero Scanner and Services Business.

Tillmann Steinbrecher, CEO of exocad, added: “With the iTero Design Suite, doctors will benefit from a flexible solution that enables seamless workflows for in-practice production using exocad’s innovative software.”