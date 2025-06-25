Alliance One Oilfield named latest member of the Roboze Advanced Manufacturing Network

Alliance One Oilfield has become the latest member of the Roboze Advanced Manufacturing Network.

The Roboze Advanced Manufacturing Network sees certified partners deliver localised production of advanced parts for industries challenged by long tooling timelines, high costs, and fragmented supply chains.

Alliance One Oilfield will provide these services in the US market for parts that require resistance to corrosion, high temperatures and mechanical stress. In particular, Alliance One Oilfield will seek to support energy companies in reducing lead times, eliminating overseas logistics challenges and increasing operational uptime.

The two companies believe by combining their respective 'deep field experience' and 'cutting-edge production capabilities for demanding applications' they will be able to produce parts for drilling systems, chemical injection assemblies, high-pressure pumps, valves, and other mission-critical systems.

“With Roboze’s technology, we’re able to support our clients in oil and gas with stronger, faster, and more localised solutions,” said Richard Hancock, President & CEO of Alliance One Oilfield. “We’ve seen firsthand the inefficiencies of waiting weeks or months for critical components. Now, we can deliver high-spec polymer parts on-demand, built for the harshest industrial environments.”

“I’m proud to welcome Alliance One Oilfield to Roboze global decentralised manufacturing network,” added Arash Shadravan, Global Vice President of the Energy Business Unit at Roboze. “It’s always inspiring to see seasoned energy service providers join our mission to reshape supply chains. With decades of experience and trusted relationships across offshore drilling business, Alliance One is an ideal partner, enabling manufacturing lead time reduction, cost savings, and accelerating the adoption of digital warehousing for the energy sector and beyond.”