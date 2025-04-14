ALTANA scales up production of UV-curing 3D printing resins

× Expand ALTANA

ALTANA has successfully scaled up the production of UV-curing resins for industrial additive serial production.

In line with this announcement, the company has started manufacturing and supplying UV-curing resins from the Cubic Ink 3D printing material family to a medical technology company in the U.S.

The first high-volume batch of a UV-curing 3D printing resin by Cubic Ink was produced together with ALTANA's ACTEGA division at its Cinnaminson, New Jersey site. ACTEGA is a global supplier of specialty coatings, inks, adhesives and sealants with a focus on the packaging and printing industry and plastic compounds for the healthcare industry.

"The first delivery of our 3D printing resins is on its way to the US West Coast," said Dr. Max Röttger, Head of Cubic Ink. "Our customer proximity was crucial to the successful implementation of the project. We are on site and understand the challenges of our customers. This enables us to grow together and quickly develop individual product solutions. This is especially true for innovative technologies such as 3D printing."

According to ALTANA, the scaling of a Cubic Ink material demonstrates 'the rapidly increasing expansion' of large-volume applications in resin-based 3D printing. Due to its comprehensive range of 3D printing materials, the company says Cubic Ink is well positioned for this development.