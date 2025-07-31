Andretti Global extends multi-year partnership with Stratasys

× Expand Andretti Global 25-15 BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500June 14-15, 2025

Andretti Global has extended its multi-year partnership with Stratasys, with the additive manufacturing firm continuing as the motorsport team's Official 3D Printing Partner of Andretti INDYCAR.

The organisations first partnered in 2018, with Andretti installing the Stratasys F370 and Fortus 450mc platforms to bolster its engineering and production capability.

This 3D printing capability is said to have helped Andretti 'accelerate prototyping, tooling, and part production' with notable applications including an RVB cooling shroud that cools the pneumatic shifting valve block. Other parts to be produced with additive manufacturing are helmet cooling adapters and a damper spring perch tool.

As Stratasys and Andretti continue their partnership, the 3D printing leader will play a 'key role' in designing an 'optimised state-of-the-art' 3D printing lab at Andretti's headquarters. Stratasys branding will also remain visible on the sides of the tire ramps on each of the Andretti INDYCAR Honda entries.

“Our continued partnership with Andretti Global highlights the critical role of additive manufacturing in advancing motorsports innovation,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Commercial Business Officer at Stratasys. “We’re proud to support the Andretti team with cutting-edge 3D printing technologies that help drive performance, speed up development, and give them a competitive edge on and off the track.”

“The expansion of our partnership with Stratasys will significantly enhance our additive capacity and capabilities at Andretti Global,” added Scott Graves, Engineering Manager at Andretti Global. “Armed with their latest industry-leading technologies, we can push the limits of what’s possible in additive manufacturing. Faster turnaround times, more complex geometries and higher-quality parts will be essential in meeting the extreme demands of INDYCAR racing.”