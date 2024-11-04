Anisoprint appoints new President of the Americas and APAC

Expand Anisoprint (LinkedIn) Tuan TranPham at Anisoprint

Anisoprint has announced the appointment of Tuan TranPham as President of the Americas and APAC.

In a post on LinkedIn, the 3D printing company, which specialises in composite printing technologies, said TranPham 'will play a vital role in driving Anisoprint’s strategic growth and enhancing its market presence across multiple industries.'

TranPham brings over two decades of additive manufacturing experience, including roles at Desktop Metal, GE Additive (formerly Arcam), Stratasys, and 3D Systems. Anisoprint highlights TranPham's 'robust background in revenue generation and strategic leadership' and 'expertise in developing innovative solutions and fostering key partnerships' as synergistic with own ambitions to advance composite 3D printing technologies.

“We are delighted to welcome Tuan to the Anisoprint team,” said Rui LIU,CEO of Anisoprint. “His extensive industry knowledge and strategic acumen will be invaluable as we strive to expand our capabilities and redefine the possibilities of additive manufacturing. Tuan’s appointment represents a significant step in our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are excited to leverage his insights to drive our growth initiatives.”

Anisoprint came to market several years ago with its desktop Composer 3D printing series, which featured a single printhead with two nozzles - one for polymer material and one for reinforcing fibre. The company introduced its most recent hardware, the Composer Nova composite, at TCT Asia in Shanghai and TCT 3Sixty in Birmingham this Spring.

“I am excited to join Anisoprint, an experienced composite 3D printing company with amazing potential and growth,” said Tuan TRANPHAM. “I believe Anisoprint’s Composite Fiber Co-extrusion (CFC) technology will reinvigorate the 3D printing market and give our customers better and improved desktop solutions sub-US $50,000 and I am thrilled to be a part of this new revolutionary company. I am excited to be working with our existing world-class channel partners and customers, while looking forward to building relationships with new channel partners and customers.”