ArcelorMittal deploys Stratasys F370 to support tooling and prototyping needs

× Expand Stratasys/ArcelorMittal An antenna holder that encapsulates the antenna wire. The 3D printing process is paused to insert the antenna wire and then restarted to ensure the antenna is fully protected by the 3D printed material.

ArcelorMittal has invested in Stratasys' F370 3D printer to support tooling and prototyping at its Maizières-lès-Metz research centre.

The F370 is being leveraged by ArcelorMittal to create complex tooling, jigs, fixtures, and functional prototypes, with 'significantly reduced' lead times and enhanced design flexibility being reported.

ArcelorMittal has teamed the F370 printer with GrabCAD Print software to help validate part shapes and measurements before going into final production. The company has been able to prototype components that will go on to be manufactured in aluminium with polymer additive manufacturing in just three hours and at a fraction of the cost compared to conventional methods. According to ArcelorMittal, a single 3D-print validation run can cost less than 200 Euros per part, whereas part validation would have cost ArcelorMittal nearly 2,000 Euros per part using traditional prototyping techniques.

"By integrating Stratasys solutions, ArcelorMittal Maizières Research has expanded its capacity to produce custom parts with enhanced lead times and agility," said Louis Wolfer at ArcelorMittal Maizières Research. "The flexibility of 3D printing allows for quicker iterations and testing, reducing risk and reliance on traditional supply chains and ensuring continuous operational and cost efficiency."

"Our relationship with ArcelorMittal is a great example of how additive manufacturing is finding its place on the factory floor," added Andreas Langfeld, President EMEA and APAC at Stratasys. "By adopting our solutions, ArcelorMittal is unlocking new use cases, streamlining production, and achieving the speed and precision required for modern manufacturing. Working alongside Seido, we continue to demonstrate the value that additive manufacturing brings to industrial customers."

Seido Systèmes has supported ArcelorMittal Maizières Research to further expand their use of additive manufacturing, with Seido set to commence work with ArcelorMittal to integrate the Stratasys Origin DLP printer they recently acquired. This, the partners says, will enable them to work with a variety of resins with further mechanical performance and high-quality surface finish for more industrial applications.