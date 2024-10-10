Asahi Kasei & Aquafil team up to develop CNF/ECONYL 3D printing material

× Expand Asahi Kasei/Aquafil

Japanese technology company Asahi Kasei is to develop a novel 3D printing material in collaboration with Aquafil S.p.A.

The two companies have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) which will see the pair combine their respective expertise.

Pairing Aquafil’s ECONYL Polymer chemically recycled PA6 with Asahi Kasei’s cellulose nanofiber (CNF), the companies are working to develop pellets or filaments that can enable automotive and aeronautical applications. They suggest the resulting CNF/ECONYL Polymer compound will have ‘superior formability and strength,’ with trial sales of a filament set to commence in Europe, the US and Japan in Q3 2025.

ECONYL Polymer is a chemically recycled PA6 derived from post and pre-consumer waste. Utilising polyamide waste such as used fishing nets, old carpets, and industrial waste, the material is first depolymerized into monomers, and then re-polymerized into ECONYL Polymer chips. Asahi Kasei’s CNF, meanwhile, is made from cotton linter and is said to features high heat resistance and network-forming ability. Furthermore, CNF has superior material recyclability compared to glass fibre.

The new CNF/ECONYL Polymer material will be showcased at the upcoming Formnext event in Frankfurt.

In 2023, Asahi Kasei announced it had expanded filament sales to the North American 3D printing market. It also invested in Castor Technologies.