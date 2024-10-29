Axtra3D names Ridix as Italian reseller

Axtra3D has expanded into the Italian market with Ridix named as its reseller for the country.

Ridix has expertise in metalworking, aerospace, automotive and medical, with a sales force that covers the whole of Italy.

Axtra3D’s Lumia X1 will be introduced to Italy via this partnership. The Lumia X1 has been designed to ensure faster production speeds without compromising surface finish or accuracy, and is powered by Hybrid Photosynthesis technology.

“As soon as we got to know Axtra3D, we saw several features that align perfectly with Ridix’s philosophy and vision,” said Alessandro Zito, Machine Sales Director at Ridix. He continues, “Their highly professional and motivated team, along with their one-of-a-kind polymer 3D printing machine, offers the potential to provide unique solutions in precision mechanics, moulds, biomedical, and more. We are excited to embark on this partnership and bring Axtra3D’s innovative technology to the Italian market.”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Ridix and are confident in the significant impact it will have in the Italian AM market,” said Andreas Tulaj, SVP EU Revenue at Axtra3D. "Through this collaboration, we have been able to offer Ridix’s customers a truly unique and optimised solution. As we move forward, we are committed to continually advancing the global reach of our HPS technology."