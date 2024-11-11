Axtra3D raises $4.5 million in Series A2 funding round

× Expand Axtra3D

Axtra3D has closed a 4.5 million USD Series A2 funding round with existing investor HZG Group leading the round.

The company will use the funds to drive the expansion of its customer support infrastructures, strengthen its global footprint, and accelerate the growth of its product portfolio.

Axtra3D unveiled its flagship Lumia product line in 2023, having first presented its patented Hybrid PhotoSynthesis technology at Formnext in 2021. It has since secured the likes of Toyota and Protolabs as customers, qualified a series of third-party resins, and partnered with several resellers.

This latest funding will now help the company to build on this success, expanding beyond the North American and European markets and driving further technological advancements.

“We are incredibly grateful for HZG Group’s continued trust and support of our vision and business,” said Axtra3D founder and CEO Gianni Zitelli. “Our aim is to build Axtra3D into a self-sustaining, financially responsible company; and HZG’s support through this new funding underscores our leadership team’s commitment to that vision - achieving growth even amid difficult times in the additive manufacturing industry.”

“Axtra3D has been one of our most successful investments in additive manufacturing,” added HZG Group CEO Frank Carsten Herzog. “At a time when the AM industry is undergoing significant shifts, Axtra3D has excelled in expanding its installation base and application suite. Its solutions are strategically designed to address current market demands, and the leadership team – comprised of seasoned AM executives – has shown exceptional agility in navigating the company through these difficult times. We are especially impressed by Axtra3D’s consistent innovation and responsiveness to market needs. With this new capital, we believe the company is well positioned to expand beyond NA and EU and accelerate technological advancements to emerge as not just as a competitive player but also as a potential leader in AM.”

Axtra3D has now raised a total of around 10 million USD since coming to market in 2022.