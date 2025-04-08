Axtra3D launches TrueSilX50 material in partnership with Spectroplast at RAPID + TCT

Expand Axtra3D

Axtra3D has introduced the Spectroplast TrueSilX50 true silicone formulation designed exclusively for the Axtra3D Lumia X1 printer.

The availability of this solution and material expands the Axtra Solutions portfolio for industrial and healthcare applications.

TrueSilX50 is said to enable the high-precision, high-speed printing of fully elastomeric silicone parts without compromising material integrity or performance. Axtra 3D say its properties mark this as a significant breakthrough over extruded silicone, becoming the first pure silicone material to be processed using photopolymerization AM, achieving superior part quality, accuracy, and mechanical properties.

The first in a series of silicone materials to be made available by Axtra3D, TrueSilX50 has been developed to exhibit the durability and flexibility expected of moulded silicone in a scalable, production-ready 3D printing process. With a 48A Shore Durometer, 330% Elongation at Break, and 22N/m tear strength, it is said to meet the mechanical demands of medical, industrial, and wearable applications. Biocompatibility testing is currently in progress, with Axtra3D anticipates that this material will pass key biocompatibility tests, including Cytotoxicity, Skin Irritation, and Skin Sensitization, as the previous TrueSil Silicones from Spectroplast did. Unlike extruded silicone, which can struggle with layering artefacts and surface roughness, TrueSilX50 is said to provide an ultra-smooth, precise, isotropic finish, eliminating inconsistencies and delivering exceptional feature detail, even in complex geometries.

“Since our inception, Axtra3D has focused on delivering advanced, reliable manufacturing solutions,” said Rajeev Kulkarni, CSO of Axtra3D. “With our proven success in mold production, expanding into true silicone AM is the next significant step. This silicone formulation and our HPS process ensure that parts retain the mechanical and chemical properties ideal for medical devices, wearable technology, and industrial components and seals. The biocompatibility, durability, and precision significantly increase its breadth of applications.”

Early customers have indicated that TrueSilX50 is ideal for anatomical models, wearable medical devices, baby care products, vascular and organ models, and an array of dental parts. Axtra3D also believes the material will impact the industrial and automation sectors, with TrueSilX50 said to be applicable to sealants gaskets, keypads, waterproof enclosures, sanitary solutions for food processing and household appliances.

The launch of TrueSilX50 has been announced at RAPID + TCT and in line with the company experiencing its strongest quarter yet, with significant growth being reported in both unit placements and revenue.

Gianni Zitelli, CEO of Axtra3D, said: “Today, I am proud to share that the past quarter has been our best ever, and that we are, day by day, increasing both the number of installed systems and our global customer base. Together with my Axtra family, this incredible team of young and experienced Additive experts, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Frank, a true pioneer in this industry, and with him Kerstin, Alexander, and Florian, not simply investors, but true mentors who will help shape the future of Axtra3D.”

Frank Herzog, CEO of HZG Group and founder of Concept Laser, as well as an investor in Axtra3D, added: “As the AM industry undergoes significant transformation, Axtra3D has remained steadfast in delivering high-performance solutions and its expertise is setting a new standard for AM production. Axtra3D has evolved into a reliable and stable provider of Advanced AM technologies. It has been one of HZG’s most rewarding investments and will have our continued support. Its strong growth in Q1 2025 is a testament to its customer friendly business model, experienced team, and unwavering commitment to service and reliability.”