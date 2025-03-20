Axtra3D validates four new dental resins for use on Lumia X1 3D printer

Expand Axtra3D

Axtra3D has validated four additional high-performance dental resins for use on its Lumia X1 3D printer.

NextDent Model Sand, Pro3dure Splint 19.1 AO/MSI, Pro3dure Denture 14.2, and Pro3dure Crown & Bridge are now available to users of Axtra3D's Hybrid PhotoSynthesis technology.

The NextDental Model Sand material is a matte, natural looking resin that has been developed for high-precision applications like Orthodontic aligners, study models, and restorative planning. It is said to boast exceptional accuracy, while enabling fast print speeds and minimal post-processing.

With superior clarity, and impact resistance, the Pro3dure Splint 191 AO/MSI material is a transparent and high-strength grade that has bee designed to facilitate the additive manufacture of patient-specific night guards and occlusal splints.

The Pro3dure Denture 14.2, meanwhile, is a high-performance denture base material that has been optimised for both durability and aesthetics. It is said to be strong, stain-resistant and biocompatible, making it suitable for digital dentures.

Finally, the Pro3dure Crown & Bridge has been designed to produce custom and life-like restorations with exceptional wear resistance. This material exhibits accurate shading, high flexural strength and. ceramic-like finish.

“With these materials, dental labs and clinics can seamlessly integrate 3D printing into their workflows while achieving superior precision, repeatability, and throughput,” said Rajeev Kulkarni, Chief Strategy Officer at Axtra3D. “Each material is validated and optimised for the Lumia X1, ensuring a streamlined, reliable process for dental professionals. Whether it’s models, splints, dentures, or crowns, this expanded portfolio unlocks new levels of speed, accuracy, and efficiency in digital dentistry.”

Earlier this year, Axtra3D partnered with Oqcam to streamline dental additive manufacturing workflows, while it also announced a dental partnership with 3D Systems & Oqton at Formnext 2023.