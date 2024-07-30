Azul 3D launches POND 3D printer for materials & application development

Expand Azul 3D

Azul 3D has launched its POND additive manufacturing system for materials and application development.

Based on its High Area Rapid Printing (HARP) technology, the small-scale 3D printing system promises faster material and application development. Its launch comes just weeks after Azul 3D unveiled the OCEAN 3D printing system, which is the company's largest and most productive machine to date.

Available to select partners, POND is a research-friendly tool designed to accelerate the identification, validation, and commercialisation of 'disruptive applications opportunities.'

Featuring a liquid-liquid print interface that enables continuous printing and full thermal control, Azul 3D’s HARP technology powers its suite of systems and is now available in a cost- and material-efficient form factor. Maintaining the full 72um high resolution and high-intensity light projection system of the rest of the Azul 3D portfolio, POND’s developed processes and materials are said to be 'immediately scalable' to production systems.

With PONDs already installed in the field, Azul 3D says researchers are developing 'new-to-industry capabilities', with scientists at Sandia National Laboratories among those to have adopted the platform. Those Sandia National Lab scientists are believed to be utilising the liquid-liquid interface to enable embedded electronics in printed components, presenting an opportunity for new levels of integration and miniaturisation in consumer electronics and beyond.