Bambu Lab launches H2D 'all-in-one' 3D printer

After months of leaks and teases, Bambu Lab has officially launched its next generation 3D printer.

The Bambu Lab H2D is an all-in-one desktop fused deposition modelling system comprising 3D printing, laser engraving, cutting and plotting functionality, meaning users can theoretically go from 3D printed model to finished product on the same platform.

According to the company’s CEO, Dr. Tao, the H2D aims to “fundamentally transform how designers, engineers, and makers approach personal manufacturing” by delivering quality for each of its manufacturing capabilities “eliminating the traditional 'jack of all trades, master of none' compromise” that the company claims has impacted this type of product in the past. This is said to be enabled by a Live Spatial Alignment technology and BirdsEye and toolhead cameras, which deliver seamless transitions between tools and up to 0.3 mm positioning accuracy. Per a press release, the H2D is geared towards users with some experience in fabrication tools rather than complete beginners.

The H2D offers dual-nozzle printing with a 350°C hot-end, 1000 mm/s max toolhead speed, and 65°C heated chamber for processing of engineering-grade materials such as carbon/glass fiber reinforced filaments. It also features a larger build volume of 350 × 320 × 325 mm.

Its laser engraving and cutting capabilities incorporate an integrated air assist pump, vision-based alignment system, and comprehensive safety features to deliver laser-engraved details and precision-cut components, while its digital cutting and drawing functionality allows users to create precision vinyl cuts, custom stickers, and technical drawings.

Additional features include:

Vision-Assisted Encoder System: Delivers 50µm motion accuracy across the entire build volume.

DynaSense Servo PMSM Extruder: Integrates an in-house custom-designed permanent magnet brushless servo motor that precisely controls torque, speed, and position.

Eddy Current Nozzle Calibration: Proprietary dual-nozzle calibration technology that automatically handles X/Y offset calibration between dual nozzles.

Intelligent Nozzle Camera: An AI-backed macro lens camera that continuously monitors extrusion at the nozzle tip and filament/extrusion errors.

SOTA Filament Monitoring: Filament behaviour control system for material flow monitoring packed with 15 strategically positioned sensors to track feeding velocity, tension, filament tip location, extruder thermal environment, and dynamic extrusion pressure.

Bambu Lab has also introduced a redesigned Automatic Material System (AMS). There are two versions: the AMS 2 Pro, which features a drying function and electromagnetic vents that automatically switch between drying mode and storage mode; and the AMS HT, designed specifically for engineering filaments, can dry filament up to 85°C and incorporates a Filament Bypass Path that reduces feed resistance for fiber-reinforced rigid filaments and soft TPU.

With prices starting at $1,899, the H2D is being offered in four configurations. The full H2D Laser Full Combo (40W) version including AMS 2 Pro, build plate, spool holder, accessory box, 40W laser module, cutting module, laser platform, cutting platform, and emergency stop button, is now available for pre-order for shipping by end of April at $3,499. The base H2D model including build plate, spool holder, and accessory box, will release later in June.