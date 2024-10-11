Bambu Lab delays launch of high-end 3D printer series until early 2025

Bambu Lab has revised the launch timeline of its upcoming high-end 3D printer series to early 2025.

The company had hoped to launch its high-end product offering before the end of 2024, but it is now expected to commence in Q1 of next year.

This new series of 3D printer is to be targeted at the prosumer market, with Bambu Lab aiming to deliver 'top-tier performance and innovation.' It will sit above its current X1 series and deliver 'capabilities that were previously not possible in consumer 3D printing.'

The adjustment in the timeline has been made to allow the company to integrate 'several innovative features', with Bambu Lab saying it will not 'cut and corners' in its efforts to deliver quality products to market.

Bambu Lab will also use the additional time to focus on 'global readiness'. The company says it will ensure it has sufficient stock, spare parts and robust logistics in place across all regions to meet demand. More details will be shared in the new year.

Dr. Tao, CEO and Co-Founder at Bambu Lab, said: "We're building something that's going to push the boundaries of what's possible in consumer 3D printing. This extra time ensures we deliver on that promise, with a product that's fully ready and supported worldwide."

Bambu Lab's existing portfolio of 3D printing systems includes the X1, P1, A1 and A1 Mini machines, targeted at consumers, and the X1E system for professionals and engineering applications. These machines are currently the subject of a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Stratasys in August.

