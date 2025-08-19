BCN3D assets acquired by Quantum after bankruptcy filing

× Expand BCN3D BCN3D 3D printer line-up

BCN3D's assets and operations have been acquired by a newly established company operating out of Lleida, Spain.

Backed by private investors from the Lleida region with ties to Industry 4.0 initiatives, Quantum has stepped in to save BCN3D after the company filed for bankruptcy in May.

Quantum, which was founded to 'ensure the sustainable growth of strategic industrial assets' has acquired all of BCN3D's assets, including its headquarters and the production facility it opened last year, and says they remain 'intact and fully operational.' The company says it will now build on the investments, infrastructure, and momentum developed over recent years, ensuring continuity across products, technologies, and brands. According to a press release distributed by Quantum, the entire BCN3D team remains in place.

The acquisition has been formally approved and completed through the appropriate legal proceedings.

A statement read: "This transition comes after a period of intense internal effort to safeguard the company’s long-term viability. With the support of Quantum, BCN3D now enters a more focused phase—leaner, more agile, and better positioned to continue delivering advanced 3D printing solutions to the light industrial market. This acquisition ensures that these technologies — and the roadmap behind them — will continue to evolve under a renewed, future-ready structure. Quantum will build on this foundation to drive innovation, strengthen BCN3D’s position in the light industrial market, and expand its offering to meet the changing needs of modern manufacturing."