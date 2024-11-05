BCN3D secures 'pivotal investment' and marks launch of new 3D printer production facility

× Expand BCN3D BCN3D 3D printer line-up

BCN3D says it has secured a pivotal investment round to help propel its position in what it describes as the ‘light industrial’ additive manufacturing market.

The Barcelona-based 3D printer manufacturer says the investment, of which figures haven’t been disclosed, has come from ‘established Spanish firms from traditional industrial sectors.’

“This investment marks a bold commitment to our future and signals our readiness to take the lead in the light industrial market,” said Xavi M. Faneca, CEO of BCN3D. “Our new facility, located in a European technology hotspot, confirms our dedication to producing high-quality 3D printers and provides our team with an environment primed for advanced quality production and continuous innovation.”

The funding follows BCN3D’s move to a new production facility and comes one year after the launch of its Omega I60 3D printer. The machine, a polymer extrusion system featuring a heated build chamber and large 60-liter print volume, is said to have been adopted by manufacturing and engineering customers largely for tooling and functional prototyping applications. The launch of the Omega I60 has led to a ‘recalibration’ of BCN3D's product line-up with its Epsilon Series now geared towards users requiring ‘technical, one-off models’ and the Omega catering to those looking to transition to consistent production runs. Earlier this year, BCN3D also carved out its Viscous Lithography Manufacturing (VLM) business unit into Supernova.

Pol Domenech, General Manager of BCN3D commented, “By concentrating on light industrial additive manufacturing, we can allocate resources where they drive the greatest impact. Supported by our new facility and recent investment, this strategic direction positions BCN3D to meet the evolving needs of the 3D printing market and drive innovation forward.”

BCN3D will exhibit its full product range, including the new Omega Impact ABS material and applications at Formnext on November 19-22 2024.