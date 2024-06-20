BigRep to debut VIIO 250 FFF 3D printing system at RAPID + TCT 2024

× Expand BigRep

BigRep has launched a new industrial Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) 3D printer, the VIIO 250.

Described as the company's 'most automated large-scale machine made to print engineering-grade and fiber-reinforced materials', the VIIO 250 has been designed to produce large, high-resolution parts 'as effortlessly as possible.' It follows the recent launch of the ALTRA 280 and IPSO 105 3D printing systems.

BigRep is said to have integrated 'breakthrough features' for uninterrupted printing, which include a 'seamless automatic filament handling' technology named Infinity Box and the Relay Mode backup extruder functionality. Both of these features, BigRep says, enable around-the-clock production. The machine also boasts a new controls platform to help deliver industrial CNC quality and the convenience of over-the-air software updates.

Other key features include the temperature-controlled build chamber of 250 litres (1000mm X 500mm X 500mm) that reaches 50°C and an open material system that is compatible with BigRep and third-party filaments. The machine is also equipped with dual Smart Manufacturing Extruders (SMX) that heat up to 350 °C, while an intuitive human machine interface (HMI) delivers animated guides to steer users through standard operations.

BigRep is positioning the machine for sectors in industrial manufacturing, such as the automotive space, where unattended operation could be a 'game-changer.'

“The VIIO 250 is a significant leap forward in automating and simplifying 3D printing technology aiming to advance industrial users’ productivity,” said Dr.-Ing. Sven Thate, Managing Director of BigRep GmbH. “By integrating advanced automation features and user-friendly interfaces, we aim to set a new standard for efficiency, ease of use, reliability, and repeatability in large-scale industrial-grade 3D printing striving to continuously improve customers’ Overall Equipment Efficiency (OEE) and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). With this we are setting the foundation for widespread adoption of large-format Additive Manufacturing (AM) in series production of large, accurate, strong parts in industrial manufacturing.”

One of the first users, Jens Krämer​, Head of Prototyping at Magirus Fire Trucks​ added: “Great to see that comfort features known from desktop printers have arrived in an industrial setting. Being able to rely on the automatic calibration of the print bed, flow rate, and x/y makes my life a lot easier and caters to reliable outcomes.”

The VIIO 250 is available for pre-order with modular configurations and pricing and will be showcased for the very first time at RAPID + TCT in Los Angeles (Booth 839).

Ahead of its debut at RAPID + TCT, BigRep has highlighted the following as key features of the VIIO 250.