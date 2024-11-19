BigRep unveils ONE.5 large-scale FDM 3D printer

× Expand BigRep

BigRep has introduced the ONE.5 large-scale FDM 3D printing system at Formnext, an upgraded version of its ONE platform.

The new machine is said to 'build on the success of the BigRep ONE,' while incorporating advanced features found in the company's latest product releases. These include advanced dual PEX2 extruders, expanded material compatibility with two print bed options and a more intuitive user interface.

Maintaining the large build volume of 1000 x 1000 x 1000 mm and designed to continue the ONE's 'workhorse' legacy, the ONE.5 is being targeted at companies looking to move beyond the limitations of smaller format FDM machines.

Its Dual PEx2 extruders help to enable a 40% higher flow rate and supports a wider range of materials. A powerful dual-drive feeding wheel includes long-lasting wear-resistant diamond nozzles, ensuring the reliable printing of soft and carbon fibre-reinforced materials, while the extruder's Twin Mode allows users to print materials simultaneously.

BigRep has also equipped the ONE.5's semi-automatic print bed with two magnetic switchplate options that helps the machine to handle a wider range of materials. The switchplate is said to ensure strong adhesion, while the printer's integrated inductive sensor and semi-automatic bed levelling system serve to better the performance and print quality of the machine.

Other features of the machine include a webcam for print monitoring, adjustable print parameter settings and an accompanying filament dry box to protect materials from moisture and dust. The filament dry box fits all standard spool sizes, including two spools up to 8 kg. For material swap over, the machine features an out-of-filament sensor which pauses printing to allow for easy spool replacement.

BigRep is presenting the ONE.5 machine at booth E139 in hall 12.1 at Formnext between November 19-22. The launch of the ONE.5 machine follows the introduction of BigRep's VIIO 250, ALTRA 280 and IPSO 105 3D printing systems earlier this year.