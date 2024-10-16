BMF introduces four new materials for microArch 3D printer users

Boston Micro Fabrication is introducing four new materials for its microArch series of 3D printers, enhancing the company's ability to serve industries like aerospace, medical devices and electronics.

Among the new materials available to microArch printers are two resins developed by BMF, one developed by 3D Systems and one developed by BASF.

The BMF-developed resins are HTF, a high-temperature resistant, tough and biocompatible material, and SR, a soluble, sacrificial materials that enables the creation of single-use moulds.

BMF's HFR material is autoclave-sterilisable and ideal for applications where biocompatibility are key, according to the company. It boasts a heat deflection temperature of 152°C, high flexibility and is suited for application in aerospace, precision electronics, and biotechnology.

The SR material, meanwhile, facilitates the printing of single-use moulds for parts produced with materials like polypropylene and polyoxymethylene. It is able to be dissolved in a sodium hydroxide solution and, BMF suggests, opens up cost effective prototyping and low-volume production applications.

Partnering with 3D Systems, BMF is also enabling users to deploy the Figure 4 HI TEMP 300-AMB material, which is said to be ideal for extreme thermal environments. This material boasts a heat deflection temperature of over 300°C, excellent rigidity and visualisation properties, and requires no secondary thermal post-cure. It is said to be ideal for the printing of HVAC components, motor enclosures, and low-pressure moulding.

Finally, the BASF Ultracur 3280 is a ceramic-filled resin that boasts exceptional stiffness (Young's modulus of 10 GPa) and a heat deflection temperature of over 280C. Its low viscosity and stable suspension make it easy to print, with BMF suggesting the material is ideal for tooling, wind tunnel testing and mould inserts.

"Before discovering BMF, Makuta struggled to find a cost-effective solution for prototyping due to the size and complexity of their moulded parts," said Taki Yamada, Director of Business Dev, Makuta. "Traditional methods like aluminum or urethane molds often fell short in holding the required tolerances, and the expense of creating entirely new molds was prohibitive. Using BASF Ultracur3D 3280 on BMF’s microArch system, we were blown away by the impeccable finish and precision of the first 3D printed mold inserts we received. Not only were they able to reproduce intricate features flawlessly, but they also maintained the tight tolerances our projects demand."

"Boston Micro Fabrication’s micro-precision 3D printing technology has completely transformed how we approach connector manufacturing," added George Glatts, Owner, Z-Axis Connector Company. "Previously limited to tolerances of 5 thousandths with traditional methods, BMF allowed us to achieve tolerances of 1 to 2 thousandths, opening new possibilities for compact, high-performance connectors. Their platform also enabled us to use 3D Systems Figure 4 HI TEMP 300-AMB material that can withstand temperatures up to 300°C, meeting the demands of standard electronic assembly processes, enhancing efficiency and allowing us to create more compact, innovative designs. With BMF, we’ve reduced time and costs while delivering precision and performance that surpass industry standards."