BMF now has 600 Projection Micro Stereolithography systems installed at customer locations

Boston Micro Fabrication has confirmed it now has 600 Projection Micro Stereolithography (PμSL) systems in the field.

The company says it continued to grow in 2024 thanks to success in prototyping, development and short run production, with BMF now serving industries as varied as medical device, electronics, optics and photonics and life sciences.

Last year, BMF expanded its materials offering with four new additions, including 3D Systems’ Figure 4 HI TEMP 300-AMB, BASF's Ultracur3D 3280 and BMF resins HTF and SR. Each material is compatible with BMF’s microArch 3D printer and is said to offer compelling accuracy, heat resistance and material performance.

The company also received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its UltraThineer material, and has continued to offer cosmetic dentistry solutions in China and Japan with direct-to-patient and provider-enabled access to ultra-thin veneers. Its UltraThineer Lab, which houses BMF’s proprietary technology at its U.S. headquarters in Maynard, Mass, was also opened to advance the production of UltraThineer veneers. BMF is currently partnering with dental labs in the United States, and expects to have the products commercially available in the first half of 2025.

Another important development for BMF in 2024 was the launch of the dual resolution microArch D1025, which is capable of printing in either 10µm or 25µm resolution or in hybrid mode with both resolutions in the same print layer or in different layers. This printer is said to be the first in a series that will offer more flexibility and efficiency for customers across healthcare, electronics, life sciences, and photonics applications.

BMF CEO John Kawola said: “Like we’ve said since our beginning, things are getting smaller in the world and, as they get smaller, they get more difficult to make. We are satisfying customer needs to prototype and manufacture parts that increasingly need higher precision. We are also utilising our own platform to expand application development and launch new businesses. We are excited for the future.”

“BMF’s micro-precision 3D printing technology has completely transformed how we approach connector manufacturing,” offered George Glatts, owner, Z-Axis Connector Company. “Previously limited to tolerances of 5 thousandths with traditional methods, BMF allowed us to achieve tolerances of 1 to 2 thousandths, opening new possibilities for compact, high-performance connectors. Their platform also enabled us to use high-temperature materials that withstand the demands of standard electronic assembly processes, enhancing efficiency and allowing us to create more compact, innovative designs. With BMF, we’ve reduced time and costs while delivering precision and performance that surpass industry standards.”