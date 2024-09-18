Carbon DLS 3D printing technology enables new headrest design for Lotus Theory 1 concept car

× Expand Lotus

Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis 3D printing technology has been leveraged for the production of headrests for Lotus’ Theory 1 concept car.

The Lotus Theory 1 is the company’s is the first concept car to be unveiled as part of the automotive company’s Lotus Theory new design manifesto, which will form the foundation for all future Lotus models.

To this end, Lotus has developed the proprietary LOTUSWEAR driver system, an immersive system that aims to deliver a personalised experience to ever occupant in the car. This is said to feature an adaptive soft and lightweight robotic textile material, with inflatable pods capable of reacting in real time to offer more support, grip and subtle prompts being incorporated into the seating and steering wheel.

In addition, LOTUSWEAR features 3D printed lattice structure headrests that have been developed in collaboration with Carbon. These 3D printed headrests have been designed to offer all occupants of the car ‘maximum comfort’ while reducing the weight, improving material efficiency and optimising aerodynamics. Part of the headrest is also a binaural audio system, designed in collaboration with KEF to deliver a 'truly immersive and unique audio experience.' It is said to offer individual bespoke soundscapes for each of the occupants, further enhanced by the subwoofer speaker located behind the driver seat. With this headrest, occupants can enhance 'speed' sounds to deliver a 'sense of thrill, exhilaration and fun' while also benefitting from noise cancelling abilities to improve concentration.

“With Theory 1, we’ve built on everything Lotus has achieved so far in its 76-year history, to push the boundaries for what it means to drive a performance vehicle,” said Ben Payne, Vice President of Design at Lotus Group. “We want to demonstrate that you don’t need to compromise – with both digital and analogue capabilities working harmoniously in the future car. In doing this, we are able to bring drivers the best possible immersive driving experience with raw emotion, functionality and connectivity, at the core.”

The innovations announced through this Theory 1 concept car project are expected to be implemented into future Lotus cars in the coming years.

A full run-down of the advancements to be featured in the Theory 1 concept car can be found here.