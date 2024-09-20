Carbon and Keystone mark 1 million 3D printed dental parts milestone

× Expand Carbon

One million dental parts have now been 3D printed using Carbon’s additive manufacturing technology and materials from Keystone Industries.

The companies marked the milestone in an announcement this week, describing it as a “significant achievement” in their partnership, which was established to bring together Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis technology and Keystone’s validated materials for patient-specific dental products.

"Reaching this milestone is a significant achievement for our partnership with Keystone and a clear indicator of the direction in which dental manufacturing is headed," said Phil DeSimone, CEO and Co-Founder of Carbon. "We are not just a 3D printing company; we are pioneering a new era of high-volume custom manufacturing to meet the demands of today’s dental industry.”

Keystone’s KeySplint Soft Clear material was specifically designed for use with Carbon’s DLS technology for the production of flexible night guards. More materials have since been developed including KeyGuide for surgical guides, KeyDenture Try-In for removable denture try-ins, KeyMask for gingival masks in dental restorations, and KeyGuard, a robust material for 3D printed sports guards.

The companies say the 1,000,000 parts were printed over 314,000 hours using 11,200 litres of Keystone materials. Looking ahead, the collaboration is expected to deliver more advanced solutions for dental labs worldwide and various clinical needs.

In addition to DLS, Keystone's resins have been validated for use on a number of 3D printing platforms including Nexa3D's NXE platform and Desktop Health's Einstein 3D printer.