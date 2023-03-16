Carbon promises greater efficiencies with Gen 2 aligner model 3D printing solution

× Expand Carbon Carbon's L1 lab

Carbon has announced a new 3D printing production solution that could enable clear aligner manufacturers to ‘dramatically’ reduce cost per part while simultaneously increasing throughput.

The Carbon Gen 2 aligner model solution includes new proprietary software and high-performance resin that integrates with the additive manufacturing company's existing 3D printer hardware and aligner model workflow.

The Gen 2 aligner model solution consists of the Carbon L1 3D printer, solventless spin cleaning solution, and an API-based software that automates the hollowing, nesting, and batching of models to be printed.

Carbon says the solution will offer new and existing customers integration with its existing clear aligner workflow, which is currently utilised by leading aligner manufacturers to produce millions of custom clear aligners globally each month.

Using software engineered in parallel with Carbon’s new UMA 20 resin, the new production solution automatically hollows models, enabling increased part throughput of up to 65% with the Carbon L1 printer, according to the company. Completely automated hollowing is said to save up to 40% of resin per part based on Carbon testing. Carbon also says the improved solvent-free model cleaning eliminates solvent waste and allows resins to be reclaimed for future use.

Carbon has described this approach as ‘revolutionary’ and believes it will create a cost-effective and sustainable solution for clear aligner manufacturers.

“Working with the top clear aligner companies has given us insight into the barriers this industry faces on a daily basis. We heard from customers and we took action to create efficiencies and cost savings in the clear aligner workflow,” said Terri Capriolo, Senior Vice President, Oral Health at Carbon. “This new aligner workflow is designed to enable Carbon customers reduce cost per part while simultaneously improving model throughput with a more sustainable production process.”

