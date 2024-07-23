Carbon validates SprintRay's FDA-cleared OnX Tough 2 3D printing resin for M-series machines

Carbon has validated SprintRay's OnX Tough 2 resin for use with its Carbon M-series printers.

This is said to be the first collaboration between SprintRay and another 3D printing company.

Together, the partners say they are bringing the 'trusted performance of OnX Tough 2', which has already been adopted by clinicians nationwide, to Carbon's Digital Light Synthesis 3D printing platform.

SprintRay's OnX Tough 2 resin is said to boast 'exceptional strength and aesthetic qualities' and has been optimised for Carbon M-series printers. This, the companies say, will specifically enhance the creation of fixed hybrid dentures, with dental labs now able to expand their service offerings and deliver increased durability and natural, enamel-like visuals.

Among the key properties of the OnX Tough 2 material are is work of fracture of >900 J/m² and fracture toughness of 2.62 MPa √m. It is believed to be the only FDA-cleared 3D printing resin for fixed hybrid dentures, is available in A1, A2, B1, Bleach and Hollywood White shades, and utilises NanoFusion Technology to ensure uniform particle distribution that results in enhanced durability and visual quality.

"SprintRay's collaboration with Carbon underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the capabilities of dental labs. The validation of OnX Tough 2 on the Carbon platform marks a significant milestone in dental 3D printing, enabling labs to achieve exceptional durability and aesthetic quality in their restorations," said Amir Mansouri, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of SprintRay. "This partnership not only expands our market reach but also reinforces our dedication to advancing dental care."

"Carbon's validation of SprintRay's OnX Tough 2 for our M-series printers underscores our commitment to providing the best materials for digital dentistry," added Phil DeSimone, CEO and Co-Founder of Carbon. "This collaboration presents the opportunity for labs to print with a resin that is trusted by clinicians nationwide, enhancing our portfolio of dental solutions and enabling our customers to deliver superior fixed hybrid dentures."