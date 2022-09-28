CELADA expands its portfolio with Roboze 3D printing solutions as commercial partner

× Expand Roboze Roboze and CELADA

CELADA, a leader in sales and service assistance of machine tools, has announced the addition of Roboze's industrial 3D printing solutions to its portfolio.

Roboze specialises in additive manufacturing with super polymers and composite materials for regulated industries.

“As CELADA, we are convinced that additive manufacturing is of paramount importance especially for the Italian high value-added manufacturing sector,” said Guido Celada, president of R.F. CELADA Spa. “Roboze solutions will complete our offering by increasing the application fields of our customers, with industrial, precise, repeatable and high-performance output.”

Roboze offers industrial additive manufacturing systems capable of producing parts and components with super materials such as PEEK, Carbon PEEK and ULTEM AM9085F capable of replacing metals. This past month, the company announced investment in a new laboratory that will fuel the development of alternative materials to petroleum-based super polymers.

According to Roboze, scientists, chemists and engineers at the company are currently working on bio-based reinforcing matrices and fibres, which Roboze claims will combine eco-sustainability with cutting-edge performance and create the polymers of the future.

“We are happy to welcome CELADA as our commercial partner,” said Giancarlo Scianatico, EMEA Business Director of Roboze. “Partnering with such a competent team will help us achieve commercial objectives and also get more feedback from the customers to be used in every Roboze research project.”

Roboze recently joined Turin-based CIM4.0 as an activity partner. CIM4.0 aims to offer support to small and medium sized Italian companies in terms of technology transfer and digitisation of innovative processes and products.

