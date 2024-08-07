Chip Ganassi Racing adopts Roboze super polymer 3D printing

× Expand Roboze ARGO 500

Roboze has been named ‘Official High Performance Polymer Partner’ for Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR), bringing its 3D printing technology to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

CGR is expected to install Roboze 3D printers at its Indianapolis race shop where it aims to leverage the Italian manufacturer’s super polymers and composites-focused additive manufacturing technologies to support its INDYCAR SERIES entries.

Chris Simmons, Director of Performance, Chip Ganassi Racing said CGR has been using additive manufacturing for years, both in-house and outsourced, but believes in Roboze it has found a partner with “the right combination of performance, capabilities, speed and size.”

Simmons said of the partnership: “They provide a great range of super polymers and composites as well as innovative 3D printing technology. We are excited about the unmatched accuracy of ROBOZE patented beltless technology and material capabilities in a cost-effective package. We already have items we are looking forward to improving with ROBOZE additive manufacturing. ROBOZE shares Chip Ganassi Racing’s core values of Performance, Innovation, Partnership and Integrity. I can’t wait to win more races and championships with ROBOZE technology!”

Francesco Pantaleone, Chief Business Officer, ROBOZE added: " By integrating our advanced polymer solutions with CGR’s innovation, we aim to set new standards in performance and reliability. This partnership exemplifies the convergence of cutting-edge technology and elite engineering, highlighting the synergy between our technology and CGR’s pioneering spirit. Together, we look forward to achieving unprecedented milestones in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and beyond.”

ROBOZE currently partners with Visa Cash App Red Bull in Formula One, the Yamaha MotoGP team, Envision Racing in Formula E and Ducati Course, the sports division of Ducati. Since coming to market with its beltless desktop 3D printing technology in 2016, Roboze has continued to deliver larger industrial-focused systems that can process a range of high-temperature and composite materials, thought to be a suitable alternative to traditionally metal parts. In June, Roboze announced updates to its ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED printer with a new PolyFlow X system offering fast and controlled deposition flow, which is said to result in a 62% reduction in production time.