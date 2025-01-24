Daimler teams up with 3D Systems & Oqton to develop remote spare parts solution

× Expand 3D Systems The solution is designed to 3D print parts on 3D Systems' SLS 380 machine.

Daimler Truck | Daimler Buses has partnered with 3D Systems to develop a remote spare part solution that relies on 3D printing technology.

The solutions is said to combine Daimler's production and maintenance expertise with 3D Systems' expertise in 3D printing technology, materials, and applications. Oqton's software capabilities have also been leveraged, as has digital rights and IP management know-how of Wibu-Systems.

By pooling these resources, Daimler says it is able to deliver enhanced service capabilities to certified additive manufacturing partners while protecting intellectual property and its competitive position. Spare parts will now be able to be manufactured locally for various underhood and cabin interior applications, such as pins, covers and inserts, resulting in increased flexibility and efficiency. Daimler suggests it will reduce turnaround times by up to 75%, with indirect costs savings coming from a reduction in vehicle downtime.

Daimler sought to develop a solution to its spare parts services because of limitations to local supply chain infrastructures and inventories. Not being able to source spare parts can result in delays of several weeks, negatively impacting operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, and bringing about significant costs. Now, service providers will be able to work with nearby service bureaus to quickly additively manufacture the necessary parts on-demand, reducing wait times and increasing overall productivity.

Bus and motorcoach companies, as well as service bureaus, will be encouraged to join Daimler's network of certified partners by purchasing a license for 3DXpert through its Omniplus 3D-Printing License eShop. The prepare and print license enables the customer or service partner to decrypt the design files for the parts needed for a specific repair job and only produce the exact quantity needed. Currently, the solution is designed to 3D print parts on 3D Systems’ SLS 380, though Daimler anticipates service bureaus will be able to connect any 3D Systems’ polymer or metal 3D printer to the solution in the future.

“We are very pleased that we are expanding the revolutionary solution with 3D Systems, one of the world’s leading 3D printer manufacturers, and realising our vision for decentralised spare parts production,” said Ralf Anderhofstadt, Head of Centre of Competence Additive Manufacturing at Daimler Truck and Buses. "The Digital Rights Management enables us to shorten service times through decentralised production in order to further maximise productivity and revenue for commercial vehicle companies. In addition, the sensible use of industrial 3D printing results in reducing the complexity in the supply chains. Through our collaboration with 3D Systems, Oqton and Wibu-Systems, we are setting another important milestone in the expansion of decentralised 3D printing production."

“By commercialising this digital service solution, Daimler Buses is not only adopting a new technology; they’re fundamentally reshaping the supply chain for greater resilience and efficiency,” added Jaime Garcia, Additive Solutions Manager – Automotive and Commercial Transportation at 3D Systems. “Our SLS 380 is a high throughput additive manufacturing solution with unprecedented levels of throughput, consistency, performance, and yield. I’m pleased that this is the first 3D Systems technology to be integrated into Daimler Buses’ workflow. I look forward to seeing how the capabilities grow as we add other polymer as well as metal 3D printers in the future.”

Roy Sterenthal, Vice President, Industrial Additive at Oqton offered: “Our 3DXpert software is renowned as an all-in-one solution to streamline the additive manufacturing production workflow. By combining this capability with Wibu-Systems' robust digital rights management solution, we're helping Daimler Buses safeguard its intellectual property while accelerating its supply chain. I’m pleased that we can be part of this innovative solution to produce on-demand critical components, reduce reliance on global logistics, and ultimately return vehicles to service faster than ever.”