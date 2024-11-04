Dental manufacturer TEAMZIEREIS GmbH acquires Axtra3D Lumia X1 3D printer

Expand Axtra3D Lumia X1 3D printer

Dental manufacturer TEAMZIEREIS GmbH has invested in an Axtra3D Lumia X1 3D printing system to expand its production capabilities.

The company specialises in digital workflows for producing orthodontic and prosthetic components and believes the Lumia X1 machine supports its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of precision, efficiency, and product quality in dental manufacturing.

Bringing a Lumia X1 machine in-house, TEAMZIEREIS expects the machine's Hybrid PhotoSynthesis technology to enable faster production times, superior surface quality and greater flexibility in material usage. TEAMZIEREIS also believes it can now expand its range of applications and increase production capacity, meeting the growing demand for high-quality dental products.

"With its unique printing technology and new level of accuracy, Axtra’s Lumia X1 enables us to expand our model production for the first time with removable dies for exocad models," said Ralph Ziereis, CEO of TEAMZIEREIS. "Furthermore, we are able to improve significant the surface quality of splints compared to our current technology. Overall, we can increase our daily output by almost 100%."

Steffen Reinfurth, VP of Global Dental at Axtra3D, added: "Our partnership with TEAMZIEREIS represents a significant step forward in dental production. The Lumia X1 is a turnkey solution that increases efficiency, precision, quality and material diversity and takes digital dentistry to a new level."

TEAMZIEREIS is the latest company to invest in Axtra3D's Hybrid PhotoSynthesis technology, joining the likes of Toyota, Protolabs and HENNgineered.