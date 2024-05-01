Desktop Health Flexcera resins validated for use on Asia 3D printers

× Expand Desktop Health

Desktop Health and Asiga have validated Flexcera Smile Ultra+, Flexcera Smile, and Flexcera Base for use on the Asiga 3D printing platform.

Asiga can now offer the formulation to thousands of dental labs and practices that use its 3D printers in the United States, United Kingdom, European Economic Area, and Canada.

Flexcera Smile Ultra+ is a FDA 510(k) cleared Class II material for permanent and temporary dental restorations that is said to deliver 'lifelike beauty and strong, long-term performance.' Desktop Health says, since its 2021 launch, this proprietary dental resin has been used to produce dentures, crowns, bridges, veneers and more. The Flexcera Smile and Flexcera Base products are also Class II materials boasting FDA 510(k) clearance, with the former suitable for removable 3D printable denture teeth, and the latter suitable for 3D printable full, removable denture bases.

Now validated for a wide range of Asiga dental 3D printers, Flexcera resins can be printed on both desktop and production models — such as the Max UV, Max 2, Ultra, and Pro 4K. This expansion of hardware systems delivers on Desktop Health's promise of making Flexcera more widely available on other premium, high-powered 385 nm wavelength 3D printers. The Flexcera resins had to pass a suite of ISO testing

“We are extremely pleased by the exceptional performance of our Flexcera family of dental resins,” said Lou Azzara, President of Desktop Health. “By expanding access to our world-class solutions, we're empowering dental laboratories and practices with groundbreaking innovations like Flexcera. Asiga, with its extensive high-quality customer network, takes accessibility in the industry to unprecedented heights.”

“Flexcera is an undeniable leader in the dental market for 3D printed nanoceramics, and we continue to make this popular choice available to other high-powered platforms. We are absolutely delighted to welcome Asiga customers into the Flexcera family,” added Ric Fulop, CEO of Desktop Metal. “Asiga has one of the largest installed bases of DLP printers in both North America and Europe, and we look forward to more customers being able to enjoy the material.”

Flexcera for Asiga is now available for purchase in the United States, United Kingdom, European Economic Area, and Canada.