Desktop Health validates Flexcera Smile Ultra+ material for use in dental implantology cases

× Expand Desktop Health

Desktop Health has validated Flexcera Smile Ultra+ resin for use in dental implantology cases on a series of 3D printers.

Flexcera Smile Ultra+ is an FDA (510)k cleared, MDR certified and CE marked resin that is used to 3D print strong and lifelike teeth restorations, such as crowns and bridges, and removables, such as dentures.

With this latest validation, the material is indicated for implant-supported denture provisionals, commonly referred to as an 'All-on-X' prosthetic - the 'X' being a patient-specific variable for how many implants are supporting the denture.

All-on-X provisionals are an increasingly popular same-day dentistry solution for implant specialists and dental laboratories, growing in usage in line with intraoral scanners and computer aided design. Available in six natural tooth shades and in two bottle sizes, Flexcera Smile Ultra+ is said to supplement this trend by printing quickly and accurately.

A single kilogram of Flexcera Smile Ultra+ is said to be capable of delivering up to 50 affordable Al-on-X arches and 'cost a fraction' of other handmade or milled solutions, according to Desktop Health. Print time for a full set of Flexcera Smile Ultra+ arches is about 20-30 minutes depending on case requirements and printer used.

“We print All-on-X provisionals with Flexcera Smile Ultra+ all day to meet the demand of our digital doctors,” said Frankie Acosta, Owner and Dental Technician, at AA Dental Design, in Murrieta, Calif. “Flexcera printed on Einstein is fast, accurate, easy to finish and looks great.”

Dr. Rami Jandali, a board certified Prosthodontist at Amazing Smiles in Southfield, Michigan, added: “We are in the business of changing people’s lives. Being able to offer chairside printing while the patient is still in the chair is very achievable with Desktop Health 3D printing workflows. For our practice, it’s game changing.”

Dr. Bruce Smoler of Smoler Smiles in Westland, Michigan, offered: “The patient experience is better. The turnaround time is vastly superior and the ability to know right away how a case will look is just remarkable. All of these factors have boosted our case acceptance rate by at least 50% in full arch cases and 20% in single unit crowns.”

Flexcera Smile Ultra+ is validated for 3D printing on the following dental printers: