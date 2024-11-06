Dinsmore expands 3D printing capacity with two Stratasys machines

× Expand ADDMAN Dinsmore installs two Stratasys 3D printers

Dinsmore has installed two Stratasys 3D printers at its Irvine, California production facility.

The company, part of the ADDMAN Group, says the new Stratasys F900 and the Neo800 polymer systems have been added to meet increased customer demand.

The F900 uses Stratasys’ flagship Fused Deposition Modelling technology and features a large build platform which Dinsmore believes will provide enhanced production capabilities to its customers in aerospace, medical, automotive, and defence industries.

Meanwhile, the Neo800 is a stereolithography system which will be used to support applications such as prototyping and master patterns. Dinsmore noted its compatibility with BioClear resin which it says can deliver the detail and high-quality finishes required by industries such as Formula 1, automotive, and consumer products

“Stratasys FDM technology remains one of the most reliable systems on the market,” said Bill Braune, Operations Leader at Dinsmore. “With its proven performance, we are confident these machines will allow us to continue exceeding our customers’ expectations for both quality and speed while streamlining our production processes.”

Both machines were acquired via Stratasys reseller GoEngineer. Since joining ADDMAN last year, Dinsmore has expanded its polymer 3D printing capabilities namely with HP’s Multi Jet Fusion, joining an exclusive group of approved HP Digital Manufacturing Partners. Over the last two years, ADDMAN has been busy building out its advanced manufacturing offering with acquisitions of companies including Harbec, Castheon and most recently, Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing, bringing its additive manufacturing capacity to over 300,000 square feet with a fleet of more than 50 metal 3D printers.