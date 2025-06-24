Dronavia partners with Sculpteo to additively manufacture technical drone components

Expand Dronavia

Professional drone manufacturer Dronavia is working with Sculpteo to design and produce technical components.

Dronavia has sought to leverage Sculpteo's additive manufacturing expertise to support the development and manufacture of parachute systems, circuit breakers, remote identification, and geocaging devices. These products are considered critical components for flight safety in complex scenarios and though needing to withstand shocks and mechanical stress, present opportunities for lightweighting. Lightweighting is top of mind for Dronavia because of the need to reduce power consumption and preserve battery life.

Using Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology and PA12 material, Sculpteo is 3D printing custom structural components such as circuit breaker housings, detection enclosures and technical shells. Additive manufacturing technology is being leveraged to respond to the pace of market evolution, with Dronavia citing the quick turnaround time of the technology as a key benefit. Sculpteo describes its additive manufacturing workflow as fast, precise and reliable, while also complying with European Union Aviation Safety Agency standards.

Alexandre d’Orsetti CEO of Sculpteo, said: “At Sculpteo, we see additive manufacturing not merely as a means to produce parts but as a catalyst for reimagining design and production. It’s about cultivating a manufacturing ecosystem that’s agile, efficient, and innovation-focused. Dronavia’s success shows how embracing 3D printing doesn’t just solve problems, it transforms them into unique strategic advantages.”

Ludovic Pelletey, CEO and R&D Director at Dronavia, added: “We need great design freedom and very short lead times to support the launch of each new drone. 3D printing with Sculpteo allows us to go from concept to production in just a few days, while ensuring optimal quality.”