Elegoo debuts Jupiter 2 3D printer at RAPID + TCT

Elegoo debuted its Jupiter 2 3D printer at RAPID + TCT in Detroit on Tuesday.

Set for launch in Q3 2025, the Chinese 3D printing company has described the desktop machine as a ‘"bold step forward in elevating the resin 3D printing experience” for hobbyist and professional users.

Chris Hong, CEO of Elegoo said, "We’re setting a new industry benchmark by delivering a reliable, high-efficiency printer capable of handling demanding projects with consistent results."

New to the Jupiter 2 is a double door design and a larger build capacity at of 302.40 x 161.98 x 300.00 mm. It operates with a 14-inch 16K LCD screen to deliver its highest resolution to date at 20×26 µm XY, while a fully enclosed light source is said to ensures 'flawless prints'.

New user experience features have been added such as a multi-point auto-levelling tool for precise calibration with minimal effort, and a modular design that allows users to swap the LCD screen in 10 minutes. There’s also a smart resin management system which can automatically feed and recycle resin with a detachable box that can hold a 2kg resin bottle. Compatible with a range of engineering-grade materials, a heated resin tank ensures that the resin stays at the ideal temperature, guaranteeing consistent results throughout the print process, Elegoo claims. There’s also an automatic alert system for overheating, a built-in camera for remote monitoring, and integration with Elegoo’s SatelLite slicer.

After dominating the entry-level machine sector in 2024 as one of the top four vendors in its price category, Elegoo recently presented its Centauri Carbon, now considered its flagship FDM 3D printer, at TCT Asia. The Centauri Carbon features a fully enclosed chamber and dual-sided build plate complete with a PLA-specific side, heating to just 30° C, making it compatible with a wide range of high-temperature materials. Elegoo says the Centauri Carbon is designed 'for high-speed, high-quality printing with unparalleled user-friendliness for all skill levels.'