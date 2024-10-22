Elkem expands silicone solutions range for additive manufacturing

Expand Elkem Elkem introduces new silicone solutions for 3D printing

Elkem, a Norwegian producer of silicone-based products, has announced it will present its expanded range of materials for additive manufacturing at Formnext.

The company entered the AM market in 2021 with its AMSil and AMSil Silbione products and believes these latest additions demonstrate its commitment to 3D printing and ‘its potential of being part of a more sustainable economy in the future.’

In Frankfurt next month, Elkem plans to show its new new AMSil 20503 and AMSil Silbione 24503 range, which it says are 'laying the base’ for greater use in ‘restricted and unrestricted medical application in the future.'

The new materials are said to provide a longer shelf life for easier handling and are available with Shore A hardness from ShA 10 to ShA 70 with well-known properties of 100% silicones for LDM (Liquid Deposit Molding) based systems. Potential applications for Elkem's silicone formulations include industrial parts such as seals, gaskets and valves, and healthcare products including hearing aids, anatomic models and prosthetics.

Elkem will also launch a new reference AMSil 92102 in its support material series. This paste like water soluble material is said to improve printability and surface quality and is suitable for use in common with the AMSil and AMSil Silbione.

Elkem will exhibit at Formnext on 19-22 November on booth F91 (Hall 12.1).