Endeavor 3D launches HP PA 12 Flame Retardant 3D printing service

Endeavor 3D has announced the addition of HP PA 12 Flame Retardant (FR) to its polymer additive manufacturing services.

The contract manufacturer, which is one of a handful of HP Digital Manufacturing Partners in the U.S., is one of the first to offer the High Reusability material, which has been validated for production applications with HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology.

“By adding HP 3D PA 12 Flame Retardant to our portfolio, Endeavor 3D continues to lead the way in providing manufacturers with quality production-grade additive manufacturing solutions that challenge conventional performance and cost expectations,” says Phil Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor 3D. “This material represents a significant step for manufacturers to inexpensively produce flame-retardant components and we are proud to be among the first to make it available for production.”

Developed by specialty chemicals giant Evonik and launched last November, HP PA 12 FR is a halogen-free material with a 60% powder reusability ratio, resulting in reduced waste and production costs. The material has been certified to UL 94 V0 plastics flammability standard at 2.5mm thickness, meaning it complies with rigorous safety and flammability standards. These properties, in addition to high functionality and surface finish quality, are thought to make this an ideal material for applications in electronic or electrical component housing, such as battery holders, cable guides, lighting covers and home appliance casings.

François Minec, Vice President and Global Head of Sales and Business Development, HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, adds “Endeavor 3D has established itself as a key partner in advancing the adoption of industrial additive manufacturing. With the introduction of HP PA 12 FR to their material line, they are helping manufacturers access high-performance, flame-retardant solutions that drive innovation and efficiency across critical industries.”