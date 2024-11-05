Endless Industries to launch Endless ONE continuous fibre 3D printer at Formnext

Expand Endless Industries

Endless Industries is to unveil its Endless ONE continuous fibre 3D printing platform at Formnext later this month.

The company believes the new machine will ‘set a new benchmark’ in additive manufacturing, by delivering strength, scalability and customisation.

Endless Industries came to market last year, initially with the aim of supplying printheads, materials and software to the composites additive manufacturing market. As the company's R&D has progressed over the last 12 months, however, Endless Industries is now set to commercialise its first 3D printer.

Designed to print with continuous carbon fibre, the Endless ONE is said to provide strength and lightweighting capabilities, while promising ‘exceptional mechanical durability’. The Endless ONE is also equipped with a build volume of 600 x 400 x 440 mm and is compatible with third party materials.

Read more: Endless Industries on its proprietary printhead technology for 3D printing composites

Endless Industries suggests the machine will be capable of producing industry-grade parts for the medical, automotive and aerospace parts, with two application areas set to be highlighted at Formnext.

The first is in orthotics, with Endless Industries emphasising the Endless ONE’s capacity for lightweight structures that require high strength and customisation, and the second is composite moulds that can withstand autoclave conditions. Both application areas, the company says, sees production time reduced.

“As we unveil the Endless ONE, we’re excited to showcase the revolutionary potential of continuous fibre 3D printing,” said Stephan Körber, CEO of Endless Industries. “This launch is a key step in our mission to make advanced, large-scale 3D printing more accessible across industries. We invite [Formnext] attendees to visit us and explore how Endless ONE can accelerate and transform their manufacturing processes.”

Endless Industries will exhibit at Formnext from stand D31 inside hall 11.1 between November 19-22.