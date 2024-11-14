Evonik to debut carbon black PA12 3D printing powders at Formnext

× Expand Evonik Research and further development of INFINAM® PEEK in the application technology center.

Evonik has said it will debut a number of polymer additive manufacturing applications in its PA 12 materials at Formnext.

The specialty chemicals company will exhibit its PA12-based INFINAM 6013 P and INFINAM 6014 P powders for powder bed fusion, which possess a ‘relatively substantial’ amount of carbon black in the core of each particle.

Produced through the precipitation process, Evonik says the powders offer high flowability and homogenous sintering, while their high core-shell carbon black content allows for true pigmentation uniformity, minimal visibility of surface abrasion and wear, greater resistance to ultraviolet rays and greater isotropic performance.

Arnim Kraatz, director of Powder Bed Fusion at Evonik said, "These properties make our carbon black powder an ideal material for producing 3D-printed items destined for use outdoors – especially in applications that need to withstand an elevated exposure to heat and light, such as those found in the aerospace and automotive industry."

The company will also launch another PA12-based polymer, developed in partnership with HP. Compatible with the HP JF 5600 Series, HP 3D HR PA12 FR is halogen-free, flame retardant, and promotes 50% reusability. Further supporting the powder’s reduced environmental impact, it’s also produced using 100% renewable energy sources.

François Minec, VP and Global Head of 3D Polymers at HP Inc. said, "This innovative material, which is 50% reusable, enables cost-effective production of high-quality parts and is poised to be a breakthrough in 3D printing, paving the way for scalable applications in consumer electronics."

At last year's Formnext, Evonik launched a PA 12 material that substitutes 100% of fossil feedstock with bio-circular raw material from waste cooking oil. Earlier this year, the company expanded DLP materials portfolio with the launch of NFINAM FR 4100L, a flame retardant and mechanically durable resin.

