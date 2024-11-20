Farsoon introduces compact FS191M metal 3D printer

× Expand Farsoon Farsoon FS191M

Farsoon has unveiled the FS191M, a more compact metal 3D printer, at Formnext.

The Chinese additive manufacturing company says the new metal powder bed system aims to ‘elevate productivity, enhance cost-performance, and simplify operations’ for users working on early-stage projects and low-volume manufacturing.

The machine is an iteration on the FS121M printer launched back in 2016 and features nearly four times the build volume with a φ191mm×199mm build cylinder and 500 Watt fiber laser. It can also be configured with a φ78mm×80mm build platform for users working on smaller research and validation projects. The machine is currently being offered via an early adopter programme.

Wenyu Guo, Director of Farsoon's Metal Product Line said, “Over the past six years, we’ve worked closely with industrial and research partners to optimise productivity, streamline workflows, and expand process capabilities—all while maintaining a low cost of ownership. This approach is enabling us to unlock new markets, including consumer products, tooling, and more.”

Key features include an F-Theta lens for consistent laser performance; an integrated filtration system; build chamber cameras for real-time process monitoring; a recoater design for uniform powder distribution; and an advanced control card for enhanced process control. The machine also offers open materials parameters which, according to Farsoon, will provide users with ‘full customisation of material processing.’

It can also be adapted with add-on modules and capabilities including laser beam shaping for enhanced efficiency and quality, melt pool monitoring, a support structure reduction feature unveiled earlier this year, a high-temperature build plate up to 400°, and a 3D structured light monitoring system utilising structured laser detection for high-precision Z-axis monitoring.

Back in May, Farsoon launched its large-format 12-laser FS811M metal 3D printer, which features one of the biggest build volumes on the metal laser powder bed fusion market at 840 × 840 x 960mm. Ahead of Formnext 2024, the company also announced that APWORKS had qualified Scalmalloy for use on its FS422M system for the production of lightweight, high-strength, and corrosion-resistant components.

