Farsoon announces development of Quad-laser Flight Technology on HT1001P 3D printing system at TCT Asia

Farsoon has announced the development of quad-laser Flight technology on a large format laser-sintering polymer platform. The system, named Flight HT1001P, is currently under beta testing at the Farsoon R&D facility in Changsha, China.

According to Farsoon, the system is capable of continuous production capability, and with an expanded build volume of 1000 x 500 x 450mm, it is designed to offer enhanced manufacturing speed and yield.

Farsoon implemented robust fibre-lasers on industrial laser powder bed fusion systems. Following the introduction of the high-speed Flight Technology (Flight short for Fiber Light) application on Farsoon’s 403P Series and high-temperature 252P Series, Farsoon began to focus on the development of multi-laser Flight Technology on large-format platforms maximising production yield and lowering manufacturing cost per part.

The large build cartridge alongside the quad 300-watt fibre lasers, allows the Flight HT1001P to feature scanning speeds of up to 20m/s for each laser according to Farsoon, which the company also says is industry leading productivity for large-sized parts.

Compared to the single laser configuration of the Flight 403P platform, the new system can offer an up to 275% higher production rate according to Farsoon, as well as 5.6 times production yield compared to a single CO 2 laser machine. The company says that the exchangeable build cartridge and integrated conveyor system of the CAMS concept means the new system can achieve two full 225L builds in one day.

According to Farsoon, the platform is capable of achieving chamber temperatures up to 220 degrees Celsius to process high-temperature materials such as PA6 for end-use parts.

Farsoon is exhibiting at TCT Asia 2022 in Shenzhen, China from November 3rd to 5th.

At TCT Asia in 2021, Farsoon showcased dual laser flight 3D printing technology on its 403P 3D printing system. The company initially launched Flight technology at TCT Asia 2019.

