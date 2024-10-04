Farsoon teams up with AM-Rauch to complete beta testing of two powder bed fusion machines

Farsoon has announced the completion of a beta test of its medium-frame Super Temperature PBF ST252P and its large-frame Ultra Temperature PBF Flight UT501P 3D printing systems in partnership with AM-Rauch.

AM-Rauch is a specialised service provider located in Germany and boasts 12 years' experience in the utilisation of high-performance polymer powder bed fusion technology. Farsoon has been working with the company to beta test the PBF ST252P and PBF Flight UT501P printers because of its expertise in process parameter development and experience in the delivery of parts that meet the stringent demands of the medical and manufacturing sectors.

The beta testing has been targeting high-temperature engineering material process development for new applications, enhancing the capability of prototyping and medium-size series production.

After extensive testing aimed at qualifying high-performance polymers for new applications, numerous specialised high-temperature polymers have been successfully processed on the Farsoon systems for volume production projects. This is said to include the development of process parameters for two distinct Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) materials: TORAY PPS-GF25 and LUVOSINT PPS 9268 BK. Further materials from the PAEK family are expected to be qualified in the near future.

Bernd Rauch, owner of AM-Rauch, oversaw the pilot phase of the beta testing partnership and has confirmed the company will continue working with Farsoon's polymer 3D printing technology.

“Apart from a few suggestions for machine improvements, we are very pleased with the system’s performance, which made the decision to fully integrate the machine after the pilot phase an easy one,” he said. “We are excited for the next generation of UT large-format machines, which will be developed in alignment with customers' requirements.”