Fiberlogy expands its range of materials with the introduction of FiberSmooth

× Expand Fiberlogy A comparison of a FiberSmooth print before and after post-processing

Fiberlogy, a leading Polish manufacturer of 3D printing filaments, has expanded its range of materials with the introduction of FiberSmooth.

According to the company, FiberSmooth will allow for prints with an almost perfectly smooth finish.

FiberSmooth is the trade name for polyvinyl butyral, which is also known as PVB. The smoothness of the prints comes from the post processing of the results, which involves treating it with isopropyl alcohol (IPA).

Treating the print in what is referred to as an alcohol bath or IPA vapours, the perimeters dissolve, which creates a solid structure and blurs the boundaries between the layers. This contributes to the smooth surface that gains strength when completely dried.

Fiberlogy says PVB filaments such as FiberSmooth, can be classified as products with aesthetic and hobby values rather than technical ones. The company also says that the material resembles PLA with the properties of the prints, and are perfect for the production of decorative elements, figurines, ornaments and ready-made products.

Fiberlogy A 3D printed FiberSmooth model of Deadpool

At its premiere, FiberSmooth is available in 5 colours: black, graphite, grey, red, and blue. Fiberlogy also expects to add clear version further down the line, which it says will make it possible to produce an almost perfectly transparent 3D print.

In 2016, Shanghai-based Polymaker launched products PolySmooth PVB and Polysher. PolySmooth is a Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) material, and Polysher is a part polishing hardware that uses a nebuliser, consisting of hundreds of tiny holes, to generate aerosol of micro-sized alcohol droplets in the machine. The post processing uses ethanol, and similar to FiberSmooth, isopropyl alcohol.

