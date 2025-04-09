Firehawk Aerospace to adopt multiple JuggerBot 3D Tradesman Series P3-44 systems as strategic partnership announced

Firehawk Aerospace has entered into a a strategic partnership with JuggerBot 3D in a bid to accelerate the development and delivery of next-generation solid rocket motors powered by additively manufactured propellant.

The partnership will seek to enable the rapid production of 'innovative and critical components' for next-generation flight systems.

Together, the two companies will pool their respective energetics production methods and large-format 3D printing know-how to streamline the manufacture of complex fuel grains. They believe that the additive manufacture of solid rocket propellant represents a 'transformative leap' in defence readiness, potentially enabling faster, more flexible, and cost-effective production of high-performance munitions.

Per their agreement, Firehawk will integrate multiple JuggerBot 3D Tradesman Series P3-44 systems, with options for containerized and custom configurations tailored to mission-specific needs.

"The production of additively manufactured propellants delivered through JuggerBot 3D systems demonstrates the urgency and commitment to advanced flight at a rate that the United States and its warfighters require," said JuggerBot 3D President Zachary Divencenzo. "We're proud to support Firehawk's mission to strengthen the U.S. munitions industrial base so that it's capable of responding to conflict at scale and at speed."

"Partnering with an industry leader like JuggerBot significantly enhances our production process by bringing greater speed, precision, and flexibility to how we manufacture solid rocket motors," said Michael Stark, President of Firehawk Aerospace. "This collaboration strengthens our ability to scale rapidly, respond to dynamic mission requirements, and deliver cutting-edge capability where and when it matters most."

JuggerBot has this week been exhibiting at RAPID + TCT from booth #2931.