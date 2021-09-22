Formlabs announces dental 3D printing updates to enhance productivity

× Expand Formlabs has announced a reformulation of its Model Resin.

Formlabs has made a number of dental announcements today including updates to its Fuse 1 3D printer and stereolithography materials library.

Building on its strong presence in the dental segment, the company’s Fuse 1 benchtop selective laser sintering system has been validated for orthodontic model production. This means dental manufacturers will now be able to produce more than 150 dental models for clear aligners in a single print and, when compared to SLA, will enable laboratories and clear aligner manufacturers to increase production and reduce cost per part by 50%.

A reformulation of Formlabs’ Model Resin has also been announced and is said to reduce print speed by 50% and overall work time, including post-processing, by 60%, when used with Formlabs' flagship Form 3B and larger Form 3BL dental focused 3D printers.

“Dental manufacturing demands a high degree of customisation, and 3D printing is the key solution to enabling that customisation at scale without sacrificing cost, speed, or quality,” said Dávid Lakatos, Chief Product Officer at Formlabs. “With more than ten dental-specific resins powering our SLA line of printers, we are disrupting the dental market with high-speed resins for dental practitioners and labs to create high-quality, patient-specific dental products. Now with the Fuse 1’s validation for dental manufacturing we are expanding our dental offerings to our SLS line of printers and enabling even greater speed, versatility, and affordability for our dental users.”

Lastly, Formlabs’ Form 3B, Form 3BL and Fuse 1 machines have been validated by 3Shape for its Clear Aligner Enterprise solution, making the Fuse 1 the first SLS 3D printer validated by the dental scanning and software company for production of clear aligner models. The news builds on an existing partnership which has already seen the manufacture of dental products such as surgical guides and splints.

Sam Wainwright, Formlabs Dental Product Manager, added: “Formlabs Dental is laser focused on making flexible and patient-specific treatment protocols accessible to every dental professional through 3D printing. To achieve this we are constantly looking for partners - 3Shape recognises the benefits of our printers; they are affordable, easy-to-use, and ultimately fulfil the industry’s need to digitise workflows to optimise the patient experience.”

