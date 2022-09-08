Formlabs appoints new Healthcare President

Guillaume Bailliard, President of Healthcare at Formlabs.

Formlabs has announced Guillaume Bailliard as the President of the company’s newly formed healthcare division.

Bailliard will head up the Formlabs Healthcare division as the company looks to build on its strong reputation in the sector. To date, Formlabs has sold more than 25,000 3D printers into the healthcare market – which it believes to be more than any other 3D printing OEM – and now intends to enhance its service to medical device firms, clinicians and patients.

In recent years, Formlabs sought to strengthen its presence in the healthcare sector with the launch of new materials, such as the BioMed White material launched earlier this year, as well as by aligning with leading healthcare group purchasing organisation (GPO) Vizient in December. The company’s partnership with Greenlight Guru is also working to accelerate the development of medical devices with 3D printing, while the company continues to build its play in the dental space with educational platforms and improvements to its materials and software offering.

The appointment of Bailliard, per Formlabs, is to double down on its commitment to delivering 3D printing solutions to the medical and dental fields. Bailliard has operated in healthcare for more than 25 years, serving a range of leadership roles in early-stage healthcare companies and working within GE Healthcare for nearly a decade. As President of Healthcare at Formlabs, Bailliard will be tasked with creating a global growth strategy that spans product development and go-to-market planning for both medical and dental.

“3D printing in healthcare is an exciting opportunity that can streamline workflows, enable precision healthcare, and improve patient outcomes. Formlabs has been at the forefront of this innovation, with solutions that have enabled the industry to capture the benefits of 3D printing technology,” commented Formlabs President, Healthcare Guillaume Bailliard. “I’m thrilled to lead Formlabs’ growth in the medical and dental industries.”

“Formlabs is a driving force in advancing 3D printing adoption in the healthcare sector, pioneering materials and solutions that enable the industry to innovate and improve patient care. Recognising that medical and dental applications present unique opportunities for providers to adopt and implement this technology, Formlabs has appointed Guillaume to spearhead our strategic growth in this category,” added Max Lobovsky, Formlabs CEO. “With his background working with healthcare leaders as well as early-stage startups, Guillaume can address the unique challenges of advancing Formlabs’ 3D printing in these markets.”

