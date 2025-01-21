Formlabs qualifies Fabulous' PA11 DETECT powder for use on Fuse1+ 3D printer

× Expand Fabulous

French SLS materials company Fabulous has had its PA11 DETECT powder qualified for use on Formlabs’ Fuse1+ 3D printer.

The biosourced material is FDA-approved and compliant with EU food contact standards (EU 10/2011 – 1935/2004), making it ideal for application in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Fabulous believes the qualification of the material by Formlabs will open up ‘new opportunities for cost-effective, on-demand production’. The company is among the first global suppliers of a third-party material to be qualified for Formlabs’ SLS open material platform (OMM).

“This achievement is the result of three years of collaboration with Formlabs, paving the way for further material innovations,” said Arnault Coulet, co-founder of Fabulous.

The company operates out of Lyon and carries a commitment to developing sustainable materials that meet the evolving needs of industrial markets across the globe. Its powders are said to be compatible with 95% of SLS 3D printers on the market, with the company developing technical materials in line with the needs of end users. In particular, Fabulous has so far focused on developing materials that are fit for the food, pharmaceutical and drinking water industries, though products are being developed for other ‘high value-added markets.’

Though the company has been working with Formlabs for three years, the additive manufacturing leader only opened its SLS platform to third-party materials in October 2024. Founder and CEO Max Lobovsky said the company made the decision to 'break down barriers, welcoming innovators at every level to explore endless new possibilities and bring their ideas to life.'